Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on May 17, 2017 – 4:04 pm

Bills left tackle Cordy Glenn missed five games last season, including the last three of the year, as he dealt with ankle problems that began way back in training camp last summer. He gave an update as to how he’s doing now that OTA practices have begun in an appearance on the John Murphy Show.

“Right now I’m just attacking the rehab process real hard and trying to be ready for the season,” said Glenn. “We’re expecting big things this year. So I’m looking to do my part.”

Knowing Glenn is rehabbing right now, it’s likely that he’s not participating in on field activities just yet. We’ll know for sure at OTA practice Thursday.