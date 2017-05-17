Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on May 17, 2017 – 6:27 pm

Bills Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas will be putting his taste buds to the ultimate test this evening, as he and a panel of experts judge the Taste NY Craft Beer Challenge finals. Held in New York City, the last installment in the state-wide competition will feature five finalists, including a few flavor-filled local breweries such as Bills Partners Southern Tier Brewing Company and Genesee.

Identified by more than 42,000 voters as the top craft breweries in New York, from a list of over 70, the finalists will be analyzed using the following criteria: brewery’s diversity, range and quality. Each will have the opportunity to showcase some of their most popular products. For Southern Tier Brewing Company, the event will give the judges a chance to try their new IPA, Nu Skool.

Follow along tonight from 5 – 7 p.m. to find out which brewery wins it all!