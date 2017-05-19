Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on May 19, 2017 – 5:30 pm

The Buffalo Bills are partnering with USA Football, The Buffalo Niagara Sports Commission and the Town of Hamburg Recreation Department to host the first ever Buffalo – USA Football 7on7 Regional Championships.

On Friday, June 23rd the Buffalo Bills will host a reception and informational session at the ADPRO Sports Training Center for all participating coaches, with games played the following day (June 24th) at the Town of Hamburg Recreation fields.

The tournament is open to high school JV and Varsity school teams and costs $200 per team. The winning Varsity team will receive a USA Football grant, t-shirts, trophy and FREE entry into the National Championship Series event in Canton, OH at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on July 21 – 22, 2017.

USA Football 7on7 was built by high school coaches for high school teams. No all-star teams are allowed. This event sets the standard in high school team-based championships, professionally operated with certified high school officials, separate timers, scorekeepers and portable scoreboards on each field.

For more information and to register for the Buffalo Regional Tournament please use the following link (make sure to click on the button next to ‘Buffalo Regional’): http://7on7.usafootball.com/Events