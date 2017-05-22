Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on May 22, 2017 – 3:18 pm

Bills offensive assistant, and Atlanta native, Chad Hall was recently honored with an induction into the Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Fame. The eighth annual event, was held on May 19 in Duluth, Ga. and featured keynote speaker Dan Quinn, head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Alongside Hall, the 2017 class included four others who’ve made a significant impact in sports.

A standout at Wesleyan High School in Norcross, Ga., Hall went on to enjoy a three-year career as running back at the United States Air Force Academy. Considered one of the country’s top ball carriers, Hall took on double duties at the wide receiver position his senior year. After leading the Falcons in rushing and receiving yards, Hall was named the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2007.

Before embarking on a NFL journey that would take him to the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, Hall served in the United States Air Force as a second lieutenant from 2008-09. His achievements both on and off the field, have earned him place in the history books.

Congratulations, Chad!