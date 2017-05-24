Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on May 24, 2017 – 10:22 am

It’s puzzling to see the lack of opportunity for Bills new WR Rod Streater through the course of his NFL career. He didn’t get much attention coming out of Temple because his production was far from eye popping. What was eyebrow raising however, were his workout figures for a player his size (6-3, 215).

At his pro day in advance of the 2012 NFL draft, Streater clocked a 4.37 40-time, a 37.5-inch vertical, and an 11-foot two-inch broad jump.

Part of the reason his production suffered in college was because at that time Temple was a heavy run team. Where it benefited Streater was in terms of blocking, an area where the receiver excelled. Knowing Buffalo’s run game relies on its receivers to block downfield, Streater’s blocking skills could be the difference in making the roster.