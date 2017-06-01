Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on June 1, 2017 – 11:03 am

Free agent TE Gary Barnidge, who made a free agent visit to the Bills last month, is still waiting for the right fit. He’s received interest from Carolina, Denver and Jacksonville too, but it’s clear that none of these teams are ready to hand him a starting job. If they did he’d be under contract by now. But Barnidge doesn’t want to settle for just a roster spot.

In an interview with Patriots.com, he was adamant that he believes he can still contribute in a big way to an NFL offense in the passing game. He’s only two years removed from a 1,000-yard receiving season that included nine touchdowns and a Pro Bowl nod. Barnidge is 31-years old, but his time on the field early in his career was limited.

“My first seven years in the league, I didn’t play that much, so my legs are good to go,” he told Patriots.com. “I’ve still got good years left.”

Eric Wood, who knows Barnidge well, did his best to recruit Barnidge along with Richie Incognito, as they hung out at the Kentucky Derby shortly after his free agent visit to One Bills Drive. But in Buffalo it’s obvious that Charles Clay is the top tight end. Barnidge would likely be second on the depth chart, and with a strong workload anticipated in the passing game for Pro Bowl FB Pat DiMarco, opportunities in the Bills passing attack could be limited.

The situation might not be much better in Jacksonville (Marcedes Lewis, Mychal Rivera) or Carolina (Greg Olsen). And while Denver might present the best opportunity at his position, their quarterback situation is very unsettled knowing a competition is set to ensue. Barnidge already dealt with that last year in Cleveland.

“I’ve got to just sit and wait,” Barnidge said. “Wherever I can get an opportunity and contribute, that’s been the motto of my career. I didn’t expect to, but I’m waiting again to show what I can do.”