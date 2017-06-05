Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on June 5, 2017 – 7:10 am

LeSean McCoy made no secret that he’s recruiting surprise free agent WR Jeremy Maclin hard to sign with the Bills. But he’s not the only familiarity factor working in the Bills favor with Maclin.

Head coach Sean McDermott was on the Eagles staff for Maclin’s first two seasons in Philadelphia.

Perhaps even more important is Bills QBs coach David Culley was Maclin’s receivers coach for all but two of his eight NFL seasons. First in Philadelphia and then Culley went with Andy Reid to Kansas City where Maclin signed as a free agent in 2015.

Having people in the locker room and on the coaching staff that know your skill set intimately gives a player confidence that they’ll be utilized properly on the field by their new team and easily accepted by new teammates.