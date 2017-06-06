Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on June 6, 2017 – 6:33 am

The interest in free agent WR Jeremy Maclin could gain some traction today for the Bills organization. The club will reportedly meet with the receiver on Tuesday.

That according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Chiefs’ WR Jeremy Maclin is scheduled to visit Buffalo today, with plans being made to visit Baltimore on Wednesday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 6, 2017

Though the Ravens may be interested their cap situation is extremely tight with only about $2M in cap space currently available. Buffalo has almost $13M in cap space at this time.