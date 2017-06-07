Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on June 7, 2017 – 8:53 am

On the heels of free agent Jeremy Maclin’s visit with the Bills Tuesday are reports of a scheduled Wednesday visit with the Ravens.

The attraction for a free agent receiver with the Ravens is the prospect of being Joe Flacco’s top target. Breshad Perriman hasn’t established himself as a consistent threat early in his career and Mike Wallace is a one dimensional receiver. Maclin could be a true number one there.

The problem for the Ravens is they wouldn’t be able to pay him like a number one unless they released a player with a big salary on their roster.

Baltimore has just $3.6M of space under the cap per overthecap.con calculations. Buffalo has $9M more in space ($12.6M).

That could largely impact Maclin’s decision unless he’s satisfied with taking a one-year deal in the hopes of putting up big production and cash in next year in free agency when 32 clubs can bid for his services instead of just a few.

If he’s looking for more than a one-year commitment from a club that could also change who has the edge in landing him.