Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on June 8, 2017 – 2:53 pm

Free agent WR Jeremy Maclin has finished his visit with the Baltimore Ravens and left without a contract. The news isn’t all that unexpected.

Baltimore Sun reporter Jeff Zrebiec is reporting that Maclin’s visit has wrapped up with the Ravens and there was no contract.

John Harbaugh said that team had great visit with Jeremy Maclin. But he has left without deal — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) June 8, 2017

Harbaugh said that Maclin wants some time to make decision. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) June 8, 2017

As suspected Maclin is going to take his time make a decision. As the most talented receiver on the market right now there is no incentive to rush into a signing.