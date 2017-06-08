 

Inside The Bills

Maclin leaves Ravens visit without a deal

Posted by Chris Brown on June 8, 2017 – 2:53 pm

Free agent WR Jeremy Maclin has finished his visit with the Baltimore Ravens and left without a contract. The news isn’t all that unexpected.

Baltimore Sun reporter Jeff Zrebiec is reporting that Maclin’s visit has wrapped up with the Ravens and there was no contract.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As suspected Maclin is going to take his time make a decision. As the most talented receiver on the market right now there is no incentive to rush into a signing.


Tags: ,
Posted in Inside the Bills