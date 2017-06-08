Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on June 8, 2017 – 12:42 pm

Since retiring from the NFL, Bills Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas continues to showcase his support for the Western New York community. This Friday, June 9, at the Buffalo Superhero Race & Wellness Walk, Thomas, his wife Patti and daughter Annika will do their part to advocate for a cause that has personally impacted their family.

The event, held at Delaware Park, started in 1985 and has been a staple in the area ever since. Working to raise awareness and funds for greater mental wellness, the Superhero Race also strives to help minimize the stigma associated with mental health issues. Open to all age groups, the event invites participants to come dressed in their favorite superhero gear.

Annika, who battled depression and anxiety, is committed to sharing her story and to helping others who are going through similar situations. The Thomas trio will serve as the event’s honorary chairs.

For more information on how you can get involved, click here.