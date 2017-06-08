Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on June 8, 2017 – 3:37 pm

Bills rookie WR Zay Jones didn’t know what to expect joining a roster with a game breaking player like Sammy Watkins. But Jones has quickly found that his receiving comrade is approachable and very humble despite being enormously gifted.

“That guy is awesome. I love Sammy,” said Jones. “I’m learning a lot from him in such a short period of time. He’s just a good guy. Sometimes you don’t know what to expect from guys who have been in the league for a long time and made a name for himself. Sammy is one of the most humble people you could ever meet.”