Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on June 13, 2017 – 3:49 pm

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was already onto the next item on his agenda.

Jeremy Maclin’s decision to sign with Baltimore wasn’t the move they hoped the receiver would take, but McDermott doesn’t dwell on such things.

“We went through the process, with Jeremy in this case, just like we go through the process with a lot of guys,” said McDermott. “At the end of the day, we’re going to do what’s best for this football team and so – within our parameters and what fits for us. Sometimes, that works out in the end. Sometimes it doesn’t. At the end of the day, we’ve moved forward and then, obviously, Jeremy has as well – and we wish him well. In this league, you can’t get too high or too low. You’ve got to be mentally tough and understand the big picture at all times.”