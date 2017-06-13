Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on June 13, 2017 – 3:32 pm

Free agent WR Jeremy Maclin’s decision to sign with the Baltimore Ravens left Bills fans disappointed. While Tyrod Taylor admitted it would’ve been great to have him, he was undeterred by it as it pertained to the team’s goals this season.

“Of course. If we had gotten a player like Jeremy it would’ve been good for our team, but he had a decision to make,” Taylor said. “You don’t know what factors in on that in the big picture. That’s totally up to him. He’s a great player and we would’ve loved to have him here, but now he’s in Baltimore and he’s an opponent of ours. There’s no bad blood or anything. I’m sure Shady might say something different (chuckling)… no, but Jeremy is a great guy and I wish him the best in his career.”

As for potentially adding any new talent to the roster, head coach Sean McDermott said the personnel department will do their due diligence as they do every day.

“We’re always going to look,” he said. “We’re always going to look to add at every position – adding competition is healthy, and there’s positions that perceptually some may say ‘Hey check the box, they’re good.’ Well, we’re always going to look to add, even at those positions. That’s the pursuit of winning – that we have to stay hungry.”