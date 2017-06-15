Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on June 15, 2017 – 4:35 pm

Coming back from a serious broken leg suffered against Seattle, the rehab process proved to be a steady one for Eric Wood. Entering the spring practices there was a plan in place in the event that Wood’s leg developed soreness after pounding on it working on the field. Fortunately for Wood, and Buffalo’s offensive line that didn’t prove to be a problem at all.

“It went great. I missed one day the first week of OTAs and we had planned that if I had any setbacks or got too sore I would take a day off, but I didn’t need a day off the rest of the time,” said Wood. “So I’m encouraged. I definitely should be 100 percent barring anything crazy happening over the next month. So I’m looking forward to it.”