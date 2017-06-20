Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on June 20, 2017 – 12:05 pm

Bills WR Zay Jones won’t be resting much during his five-plus weeks prior to training camp. As we profiled on Buffalobills.com Tuesday, Jones will be training with his two brothers in L.A. from now until the time camp opens to be ready for his first NFL season. What had Jones really excited however, leaving Buffalo at the close of minicamp was having an NFL training regimen to follow.

“My development and the way I approached training I don’t think will ever stop until I’m done playing this game,” said Jones. “So I’m always looking at ways to get better and increase strength, speed and our strength and conditioning staff here is amazing. They’ve already set up all the programs and stuff like that so I’m excited with it.”