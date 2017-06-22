Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on June 22, 2017 – 8:42 am

The Buffalo Bills are proud to team up with Classroom Champions, to make a difference in Western New York schools this fall! A nonprofit organization, Classroom Champions is an established program dedicated to pairing classrooms with athletes in order to help students excel. After finding success in bringing classrooms and Olympic athletes together, the upcoming program with the Bills will mark the first-ever relationship with NFL players.

The Classroom Champions – Buffalo Bills Mentoring program, will pair five classrooms with current Bills players from September through December in 2017. The unique initiative offers educators an opportunity to introduce critical life skills to their students such as goal setting, teamwork and community involvement – while building relationships.

Teachers in the Western New York area are invited to apply. The deadline for applications is June 30.

For more information, please visit here.

This program is funded by the Buffalo Bills Foundation.

ABOUT THE BUFFALO BILLS FOUNDATION

The Buffalo Bills Foundation supports organizations that are committed to improving the quality of life in our region. This will be achieved through philanthropic investment in our community along with supporting NFL and team charitable initiatives.