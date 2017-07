Posted by Chris Brown on July 21, 2017 – 2:16 pm

He was reported to have a free agent visit scheduled with an unnamed team, now the latest report is that veteran WR Anquan Boldin will visit the Bills on Monday.

That according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Graziano said Boldin is interested due to Tyrod Taylor’s presence on the roster. Taylor was the backup QB in Baltimore when Boldin was there earlier in his career.

