Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on July 21, 2017 – 10:43 am

After an impressive showing in the recent USA Football Buffalo Regional 7-on-7 competition, the Starpoint High School football team has advanced to the National Championship Series. The event, set in Canton, Ohio, will take place on Friday, July 21 and continue through July 22. The series will feature 17 teams, battling for the number one spot.

Led by head coach Al Cavagnaro, Starpoint will look to keep their win streak alive. The Lockport, New York based school, proved dominant during the regional round, going undefeated throughout the tournament. Hosted by the Town of Hamburg Recreation Department and Buffalo Niagara Sports Commission, 16 teams from Western New York took part in the one-day event. With a 22-12 win over Cheektowaga in the final, Starpoint advanced to 5-0 on the day and earned a spot in Canton.

USA Footballs’ 7-on-7 competitions have proven a great way for coaches to continue to develop their athletes. With support from the Buffalo Bills and the local community, the Buffalo Regional competition proved both fun and educational.

“The Buffalo Bills are proud to partner with USA Football, the Buffalo Niagara Sports Commission and the Town of Hamburg Recreation Department on the first-ever USA Football 7-on-7 Regional Championship in Western New York,” said Preston Teague, Buffalo Bills Director of Community Relations. “This tournament is an excellent opportunity local high school football teams to compete and show who is best in our region. We are also excited for the opportunity for our tournament winners to participate in one of the National Championship Series events this summer.”

As Starpoint prepares for the next installment in the series, the Bills and entire Western New York region wish them luck!

To watch the tournament live, click here.