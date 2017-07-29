Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on July 29, 2017 – 12:09 pm

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was certainly excited to see the pads on his players in practice Saturday. In his estimation it’s where some of the best player evaluation can take place.

(Saturday) the truth serum is on the table because the pads come on,” he said. “You want to be patient with the evaluation this time just because it’s been to this point two-hand touch like I mentioned.”

The line play up front in particular can be more accurately evaluated and McDermott likes what he’s seen from his starting edge rushers thus far.

“With respect to Shaq, I think he’s done a phenomenal job, you know,” McDermott said. “You wish he had all of last season under his belt. He has the injury there and the challenge, but the way he’s attacked that, the way he’s attacked the offseason and I like what he and Jerry [Hughes] are doing on the opposite sides of each other. They’re coming off the ball well, they’re aggressive. With the system, he’s getting a feel for the system and those two are fun to watch. Those guys are coming off the ball with a lot of twitch and when you can do that up front, that sets the tone for everything else behind it.”