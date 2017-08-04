Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on August 4, 2017 – 11:15 am

We’re less than a week away from the first preseason game. Let’s get to your questions on Twitter @ChrisBrownBills and on email at AskChris@bills.nfl.net.

1 – @ChrisBrownBills

Bruce Ellington was just released by Niners. Any chance we pick him up or kick tires in him?

Jose Torres

@Sweetcubanito

CB: I don’t think you can rule anything out when it comes to GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott’s diligence in re-shaping and upgrading this roster. If they think there is even the slightest chance that a player like Ellington can upgrade their roster they’ll bring him in for a workout. And that could lead to a signing.

Ellington is on the smallish side at 5-9 and 197 pounds. A lot of writers out in San Francisco were expecting him to have a breakout season in 2016, but he tore his hamstring in the preseason and it cost him the entire season.

If the Bills have an interest there will be an extensive physical performed with that hamstring a major focus.

I did have the opportunity to watch a lot of Ellington in college at South Carolina, and he was a clutch player for the Gamecocks. I still remember his six-catch, 140-yard and two touchdown performance in the bowl game against Wisconsin in 2012.

The game of a successful college receiver doesn’t always translate to the NFL, but it’d be interesting to see what Ellington could offer. When you’re his size you have to be an exceptional athlete and Ellington is. He runs in the mid-4.4s, has almost a 40-inch vertical and has excellent change of direction skills.

He’s just 25-years old. So I’d be in favor of working him out and seeing how he looks. If he’s better than anyone I’ve got on the roster now why not take a look?

2 – @ChrisBrownBills

Heard possible rumors of Bills trading Reggie Ragland. Also he hasn’t had that great of a camp so far. What’s the scoop with RR?

Beast of the East

@Luther4212

CB: This is obviously always subject to change, but as of Thursday I have it on good authority that not one call had been placed to the Bills inquiring about Reggie Ragland.

I think people have to realize that Ragland is coming off a major injury. No one has seen him on game film in two years. Why another NFL club would have interest in a player on which there is no game film since an ACL injury and who has no NFL experience is curious to me.

NFL personnel people usually want concrete evidence that a player is fully recovered and capable before they’re willing to part with any assets of their own.

3 – @ChrisBrownBills

Lots of talk about Streater in WR competition. Haven’t heard much on Holmes how’s he look? #bills

Fitz

@afitz54

CB: Streater, as we’ve covered in our Top 3 things to know at Bills Camp reports has had a strong first week. He’s been as involved in the passing game as any other receiver on the roster. That means two things, first, he’s getting consistent separation from defenders and the quarterbacks trust him.

Unfortunately Andre Holmes has not made plays through the first week when they’ve been there for him. He had a defender beat on a deep post and Taylor put the ball right over his shoulder and he couldn’t complete the play, which would’ve gone for a touchdown. There have been a couple of other plays he didn’t finish through the course of the first week.

There’s a lot of time left between now and the start of the regular season. They haven’t even played a preseason game yet and that’s where players can really help their case, but Holmes has to start making some plays in practice and carry it into the preseason games.

4 – @ChrisBrownBills

How many running backs and full backs will the Bills keep?

Greg Alongi

@galongi

CB: This is going to be a tricky one. My belief is they’ll keep five.

I think the locks right now are McCoy, J. Williams, DiMarco and Tolbert. Tolbert might be a 10-year vet, but the guy can still get to the corner when carrying the ball and should have a role as a short yardage and goal line back. He’s also better as a receiver out of the backfield than I initially thought.

So Joe Banyard, Taiwan Jones, Cedric O’Neal and Jordan Johnson will essentially be fighting for one roster spot as I see it. And special teams will have a hand in determining who it is.

5 – @ChrisBrownBills

Who will be the nickel cornerback in your opinion, and will Rambo move up the depth chart at safety?

zak Mendoza

@Zdozer

CB: It’s only a week of practice at camp so far, but Kevon Seymour may be making a move at nickel corner. He was sprinkled in for some first team nickel reps in the slot on Thursday, and Leonard Johnson got most of those through the course of the first week.

We’ll see if they continue to alternate first team nickel reps at Friday evening’s practice and over the weekend on Sunday. Right now it’s too close a race to call and again preseason game performance will have a lot to say about who winds up landing that role.

As for Rambo, he’s been rotating in with the second team at safety the last couple of days, but that’s been mainly due to the fact that Shamiel Gary has moved up to first team with Micah Hyde held out with his sore hip.

Rambo has to be assignment sound to convince the defensive staff that he can be trusted out there knowing he’s new to the system. This defense needs a player with his experience, so if he can be sharp on the field, he’ll wind up one of the backup safeties behind Hyde and Poyer. Again preseason game performance will be key.