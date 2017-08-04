The Return of the Blue + Red – Weather AdvisoryPosted by on August 4, 2017 – 12:20 pm
Please be advised that there is inclement weather in today’s forecast for The Return of the Blue + Red practice, presented by Bud Light at New Era Field. The practice time remains scheduled for 5:30 pm. If severe weather in the area becomes a safety concern there may be a rain delay during practice or cancellation at that time. Please check buffalobills.com, Buffalo Bills Twitter or our Buffalo Bills Facebook page throughout the day for updates.
Posted in Inside the Bills, Off the Field