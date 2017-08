Posted by Chris Brown on August 10, 2017 – 5:33 pm

There are a number of players who won’t dress for tonight’s preseason opener and newly signed WR Anquan Boldin is one of them.

Boldin has participated in all of one practice since signing with the team on Monday.

Among other notable players who won’t dress for tonight’s game are

Cordy Glenn

Kevon Seymour – foot

Ryan Davis – concussion

Shaq Lawson – groin

Jeremy Butler – concussion

