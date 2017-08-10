Inside The Bills

Posted by Buffalobills.com on August 10, 2017 – 11:53 am

Ellicott Hotels selected Deanna Russo as this year’s Season Ticket Giveaway winner. Deanna was randomly selected from tens of thousands of entries to win four 2017 season tickets in the Jim Kelly Club.

When Deanna saw the sweepstakes on the Buffalo Bills Facebook page, she thought “Why not? I probably won’t win, but let’s enter anyhow!” She was wrong!

Winning this giveaway is very exciting for Deanna. “Football is in my blood” she says. Deanna has been a Bills fan her entire life, watching every game with great hope and pride in her team.

Deanna plans on sharing her tickets with her husband and father, also die-hard Bills fans. Deanna is giving her father a special birthday gift this year – the opportunity to attend the Bills vs. Broncos game on September 24.

Thank you to Ellicott Hotels for providing this Bills fan free season tickets! To learn more about Ellicott Hotels, visit ellicotthotels.com.