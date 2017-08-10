Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on August 10, 2017 – 11:09 pm

LeSean McCoy was dressed, but didn’t play a single snap on Thursday night in the team’s preseason opener. Head coach Sean McDermott explained why.

“I’ve been around LeSean as you guys have heard me say for a long time. I like where he is at this point in training camp in terms of getting himself ready to play for the season,” said McDermott. “I wanted to get a good look at the other backs and I was impressed with the way some of those running backs performed.”

The decision by McDermott makes sense. McCoy has looked dynamic in camp practices and doesn’t need to be exposed to risk of injury when he’s showing well in practices. Plus getting a long look at the backs further down the depth chart will help the offensive staff make the best decision on who to keep for the 53-man roster.