Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on August 13, 2017 – 8:20 pm

Newly acquired CB E.J. Gaines knew a couple of coaches on Sean McDermott’s staff because they were previously with the Los Angeles Rams. Defensive line coach Mike Waufle and tight ends coach Rob Boras. But he also knew a cornerback on Buffalo’s roster coming in the door.

“I actually was good friends with Shareece Wright before I came and everything, so that’s a good thing being in the corner room,” said Gaines after practice Sunday. “He’s definitely teaching me some of the game plan and some of the techniques that coaches want us to use so that’s good.”

Wright had to leave practice Sunday with a thumb injury. He’ll be re-evaluated on Monday.