Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on August 14, 2017 – 2:19 pm

Although training camp is wrapping up at St. John Fisher on Tuesday for the Bills, there is a lot still on the team’s to-do list. One player who has been through his share of camp prep under a number of different coaches is Eric Wood, who agrees the team has to keep grinding when they return to One Bills Drive.

Wood, much like coach McDermott, wasn’t happy when they got off to a slow start in practice Monday.

“The lack of execution early for the offense was kind of the same old – we had a couple offsides, a dropped ball on third down – it’s just little stuff that keeps drives going that takes points off the board. That stuff obviously needs to be eliminated; We have a long way to go before the regular season, we’re not going to quit working now.”