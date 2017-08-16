Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on August 16, 2017 – 12:36 pm

Bills rookie WR Zay Jones is hoping to have more of an impact on the game Thursday against Philadelphia than he did in his preseason debut last week. Jones only got eight snaps in last week’s game, so there was minimal opportunity to produce. He wasn’t targeted in the passing game, so he’s eager to get on the stat sheet.

When asked what he’s looking to get out of the game against the Eagles, he went with the team goal first before his own personal goals.

“A win. A catch under my belt. A little bit more playing time, hopefully, so I can truly experience more of the game,” said Jones. “I got a few reps, but I’m still a rookie. I’m still going through growing pains, with a lot of things I still need to work on. I’m not where I want to be, I’m not perfect, but I know this team is helping bring me along.”