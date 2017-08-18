Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on August 18, 2017 – 1:39 am

It wasn’t the reason the Bills were flagged all 15 times they had penalties enforced in Thursday night’s game against Philadelphia, but head coach Sean McDermott believes one major factor in their penalty tally was lack of proper positioning by players.

“It’s really positioning that gets you in trouble,” McDermott said. “So we need to establish better position. That means moving our feet and then playing with our hands inside. We’ll continue to work on that and sometimes you see this early in the season. That said I’m not happy about where we are.

“Good teams don’t beat themselves. Obviously we need work on technique and we’ll go hard at that this week like we’ve been attacking it, so we’ve got a lot of work to do. That’ll be one of the areas.”