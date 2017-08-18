Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on August 18, 2017 – 1:42 am

Head coach Sean McDermott was asked about any potential quarterback depth chart changes for next week’s preseason game in Baltimore. Buffalo’s sideline boss made it clear that while he’ll evaluate everything, he’s sticking with Taylor.

“I thought Tyrod moved the ball last week and we had some penalties,” said McDermott. “(Thursday night) I don’t think we moved the ball and couldn’t get into a rhythm offensively early in the game. So you look at the big picture and you evaluate, so we’ve got a lot of work to do as an overall football team. We’ve got to do that to continue to get better. Work on our fundamentals and work on our techniques and get into a rhythm. That’s what we need to do.

“We’re always going to evaluate everything and that goes for every position including the quarterback position. We’re going to evaluate the film. I’m going to evaluate the job I did and then we evaluate the job that each of us and continue to get better as a unit.”