Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on August 18, 2017 – 1:38 am

It certainly didn’t look promising for Rod Streater when he was carted off the field in the second half Thursday night. After making a catch the cornerback trying to cover him stepped on him. The result was a toe injury according to head coach Sean McDermott.

No word if the toe was dislocated or if X-rays were taken. Streater has been putting together a solid camp and preseason and made a couple of more plays Thursday night. He’ll be re-evaluated Friday.

Bills S Colt Anderson just came off of Active PUP this week and began practicing. He was supposed to play Thursday night, but he re-injured his foot before the game.

“Colt Anderson did not play,” said McDermott. “He had the foot in pre-game warmups. It was the same foot he had before.”

Undrafted rookie TE Jason Croom had an ankle in and S Trae Elston left the game with a hamstring injury and did not return.

All four players will be re-evaluated on Friday.