Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on August 18, 2017 – 1:40 am

Bills QB Tyrod Taylor fully recognized that the starting offense was lacking rhythm and pointed the finger only at himself postgame Thursday night.

“We did some good things on the field, but we left a lot of plays on the field and that starts with me,” he said. “I take it upon me to correct whatever needs to be corrected. Building chemistry, whether it’s staying late with guys and getting on the same page. We’re all learning something new, but we’ve had it long enough now where there’s no need to make excuses. We’ve got to do whatever we have to do to get it right moving forward.”

Taylor said on his first interception which came off a tipped pass, the defensive player came into the passing window as he was delivering the ball, so there was no opportunity to pull the ball down. It was just perfect timing by the defender.