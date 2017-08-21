Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on August 21, 2017 – 12:16 pm

For anyone who thought the decision made by Anquan Boldin to retire had anything to do with the state of the Bills couldn’t be more off the mark. Boldin in an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio Monday morning, not only refuted that notiong, but laid out how his passion for his humanitarian work has come to outweigh his passion for football.

“For me it wasn’t a decision that I made all of a sudden. It was something I had been dealing for a couple of years,” Boldin said. “I always felt football would be my passion and get me past a lot of things. Just seeing the things that transpired over the last week or so, what happened in Charlottesville, not what happened in Buffalo, I think for me there’s something bigger than football at this point. It’s kind of shocking for me to say that because football has been something I dedicated my life toward, and never thought anything would replace the passion I had for that, but this has.”

Boldin also said he didn’t sign with Buffalo just to play with Sammy Watkins.

“I feel like we still had the talent on the offensive side of the ball and as a team overall to get the job done,” he said.

But the events in Charlottesville last week, left an impact on him that he felt could not go unanswered.

“For me I’m uncomfortable with how divided we are as a country,” said Boldin. “Is it something that’s new to us? No. Is it something we’re just starting to experience? No, but to see just how divided we are, I’m uncomfortable with that. Do I expect everybody to feel the same way I do? Of course not.

“People have different passions about different things. Humanitarian work is something I’ve been working on for years. Advocating for equality, criminal justice reform. Those are things I’ve been working on for years. It’s not a fly by night decision for me. It’s something I’ve been dealing with for years and something I’m willing to dedicate my life toward. Do I think I can solve all the problems that we have in this country? Of course not. But I do think I have a duty to stand up and make my voice heard and be a voice for those who don’t have a voice.”

Boldin said Bills head coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane were disappointed when he told them he was retiring from football, but respected his decision.

“They wished me nothing but the best, and I appreciated that,” Boldin said.