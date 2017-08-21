Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on August 21, 2017 – 11:49 am

Bills WR Jordan Matthews, who spoke with the media for the first time Sunday, about his current status following the chip fracture in his sternum is optimistic about being ready to go for the season opener Sept. 10th for the Jets. As for the two remaining preseason games that’s a bit tougher call at this point.

“Playing in the preseason, that’s going to be a little bit of a harder guestimate because they’re going to want to feel comfortable and confident, that I’m going to be able to out there and not only perform, but also come out healthy,” said Matthews. “It’s a game that doesn’t count, essentially. It still matters, it just doesn’t count. So, if a game doesn’t count towards your record, obviously, the coaches, the training staff and me included, we all have to be smart about it.”