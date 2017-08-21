Inside The Bills

Posted by Buffalobills.com on August 21, 2017 – 4:14 pm

The year is 1991 and the Buffalo Bills are taking on the Los Angeles Raiders for the AFC Championship title. It’s January in Buffalo, so needless to say, the air is cold and the wind is strong, but even the 29-degree wind chill could not keep die hard Bills fan Kevin Hicks from the game.

Unfazed by the cold, Hicks sat in section 335 and witnessed franchise history, as the Bills beat the Raiders 51-3 sending the team to Super Bowl XXV. When reminiscing about the game, Hicks can’t help but recall his all-time favorite player, quarterback Jim Kelly.

These days, Hicks, who is a Buffalo native, proudly attends games to cheer on the team and to see his current favorite player in action, center Eric Wood. Even though Hicks has been a Bills Season Ticket Member for years, he continues to enjoy each game as if it were his first. One of Hicks’ favorite parts of game day at New Era Field is the tailgate. He also looks forward to the pregame ceremony. “There’s always something new every week,” said Hicks.

As a loyal Bills fan, Hicks and some of his friends from college reunite each Sunday in Tonawanda to ride a red, white, and blue Bills themed bus, that they purchased and decorated themselves, to New Era Field. For Hicks, Bills games give him a chance to reunite with old friends and even start new traditions with his family members. Hicks explains he uses his Bills Bucks card to treat his nephew to gear at The Bills Store.

Whether it be riding in style to a tailgate, the ever-changing pregame ceremonies, or just being able to enjoy the company of friends and family, Hicks’ dedication to the Buffalo Bills does not go unnoticed.

Congratulations, Kevin!

The Buffalo Bills would like to thank Kevin for his many years of being a dedicated Bills Season Ticket Member and our Season Ticket Member of the Game. In addition to Kevin being selected as a Season Ticket Member of the Game, he received two pregame on-field passes to the Vikings versus Bills game on Aug. 10, a club seat upgrade, an autographed item and select 2017 Bills merchandise.

If you would like to nominate a Season Ticket Member of the Game, please fill out the form located here.