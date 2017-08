Posted by Chris Brown on August 22, 2017 – 3:05 pm

It was a formality after and Anquan Boldin announced his retirement for the NFL on Sunday, but the Bills have officially placed the wide receiver on the reserve/retired list.

This now opens up an active spot on the team’s 90 man roster to make use of as they see fit.

Tags: Anquan Boldin Posted in Inside the Bills