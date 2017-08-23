Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on August 23, 2017 – 3:42 pm

E.J. Gaines left practice early on Sunday, missed practice Tuesday, but was back Wednesday.

“It felt good getting back out there,” Gaines said. “It was a small, I wouldn’t even call it an injury, I just kind of tweaked something. So, getting back out there, and running routes felt good.”

Head coach Sean McDermott is expected to address Gaines’ likelihood of playing on Saturday night at Baltimore when he addresses the media on Thursday morning.