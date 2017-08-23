Inside The Bills

Posted by Buffalobills.com on August 23, 2017 – 1:18 pm

Registration for the Madden 18 Club Championship is officially open and each of the NFL’s 32 teams will be participating! Through the exciting competition, open to all Madden NFL players, Bills fans will have an opportunity to be a part of the Bills team. Last April, eight NFL teams, including the Bills, participated in the first-ever Madden Club Championship, each sending one finalist to the last round in Burbank, California. After a successful and engaging tournament, the series is back!

The highly anticipated event will allow fans everywhere to compete for a chance to represent their favorite team on the national stage and for the Madden 18 Champion title, while earning prizes along the way.

Fans can register now by clicking here.