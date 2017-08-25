Inside The Bills

Posted by Megan Zenger on August 25, 2017 – 10:49 am

Even with years of fantasy football experience, Randy Barnard could never have predicted that he would win the Buffalo Bills Season Ticket Member Fantasy Football League. As a Bills Season Ticket Member, Barnard is eligible to participate in the league for a chance to win a variety of fun Bills prizes. This year’s grand prize was a VIP experience at Bills Training Camp, presented by Connors & Ferris.

A Syracuse native, Barnard first caught Bills fever in high school when he would spend his Sundays watching Bills games on television. His fandom has since evolved and he now watches games from the comfort of his seats at New Era Field. Each game day, Barnard wakes up bright and early to begin the two-hour commute to Orchard Park, picking up friends along the way. Though game days are always fun for Barnard, the experience is much more thrilling due to his involvement in the Bills Season Ticket Member Fantasy Football League.

Each week, he watched and cheered for the Bills and the specific players he chose for his fantasy team – in hopes of winning the prize. It wasn’t until about mid-way through the season last year that Barnard realized he had a chance at winning the whole league.

“I didn’t expect this,” stated Barnard, still in awe that he had won.

As the grand prize winner, Barnard had the opportunity to see the Buffalo Bills up close and personal. As he stood field side at Bills Training Camp, presented by Connors & Ferris, he watched fellow University of Pittsburgh alumni RB LeSean McCoy and QB Nathan Peterman, pass, catch and race across the field. Barnard left Rochester excited for the upcoming season, and already strategizing for his new fantasy team.

Are you a Season Ticket Member looking to join the Bills Season Ticket Member Fantasy Football League? Be on the lookout for an email invitation or contact your Bills Account Representative!