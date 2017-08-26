Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on August 26, 2017 – 6:57 pm

LeSean McCoy addressed the trade rumors with Bills GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott and relayed to Buffalobills.com and the media that trading him is not on their radar. Prior to Buffalo’s game with the Ravens, Beane supported McCoy’s comments earlier in the week that the feature back is not going to be part of any trade going forward.

“I don’t know where the rumor came from, but that’s why we didn’t say anything,” said Beane. “There was nothing to it. LeSean’s going to be a Buffalo Bill.”