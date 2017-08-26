Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on August 26, 2017 – 5:45 pm

Buffalobills.com has learned that Bills DT Marcell Dareus has been sent home by the team for violation of a team rule. He will not play tonight.

Head coach Sean McDermott has preached to his players in his first year as coach that there will be a process the team will take with how they approach each and every day of work to earn the right to win. And that everyone must respect that process.

Dareus’ violation is disappointing to say the least knowing just a month ago that Kyle Williams at the outset of training camp expressed that Dareus appeared as focused for a season as he had ever been.

Dareus has served league suspensions and been late for team meetings previously in his career.