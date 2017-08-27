Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on August 27, 2017 – 7:56 pm

In reviewing Reggie Ragland’s playing time in the preseason, it was clear what coaches wanted to evaluate Saturday night against the Ravens.

Ragland got just three snaps on defense against Baltimore, but 14 on special teams, the third-highest total of anyone on the roster.

“You saw him play extensively on special teams,” said head coach Sean McDermott. “That’s a big part of being a linebacker is playing special teams and embracing that role and I thought he did some good things there.”

At the same time when asked if Ragland is fighting for a roster spot, McDermott confirmed that he was.

“He is,” said McDermott. “That said he’s working extremely hard. He just needs to continue to work hard and show us what he can do. I think he did some of that last night on special teams. He continues to improve defensively. Just like the rest of the guys, he’s got to continue to earn the right to be on this football team. And he’s done some really nice things the last couple of days.”

It appears that the coaching staff know what he can do on defense in this scheme. Giving him as much time as they did on special teams is an indication that they needed to see more of him there to know for sure how much of an asset he can be in that phase of the game.