Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on August 29, 2017 – 2:37 pm

Jordan Matthews still hasn’t been cleared for full contact in practice, but he’s been working behind the scenes to ensure a smooth transition to regular season football in Week 1.

Matthews is limited in practice due to his non-contact status, but during special teams segments of practice he works on the side. After practice he goes an extra half hour putting in work. It all has him 100 percent confident his injured sternum will be fit for play on Sept. 10th against the Jets.

“I’m doing everything. I’m in shape,” Matthews said. “I’ve been going against the defense. I even had a couple of the DBs stay after practice and we just (worked on) releases. I had guys press me to see how I can get off the line. I feel I’m ready to go in those aspects. When it comes to preseason games like last week, if they haven’t seen me go to the ground yet, why risk it? That’s the biggest thing.”

Matthews said the area of pain, which was virtually his entire upper torso right after his sternum injury has been reduced considerably. His catch radius is the same as it’s always been and protective equipment fashioned by the athletic trainers is capably keeping the sternum from being re-injured.

“They made me a special type of undershirt and it’s padded on the chest,” said Matthews. “So I’ve been able to go out there at practice pretty well with that. What’s crazy is one of my first days with it Tyrod just darted one into my chest and I catch and the point of the ball hit my chest and it didn’t shake me like I thought it would. So I’m like, ‘Okay this thing works and will be able to protect me when I go out there.’”

Head coach Sean McDermott said he’s cautiously optimistic that Matthews will be able to play against the Jets.