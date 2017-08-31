Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on August 31, 2017 – 11:31 pm

Most of Buffalo’s regular starters had their jerseys on for Thursday night’s preseason finale, but most did not have pads on as there was no intent to put them in the game against the Lions. But Marcell Dareus was one of a handful of players in full pads. After missing last week’s game for a team rules violation it was thought that Dareus might get some playing time. But it did not prove to be case. Head coach Sean McDermott explained why Dareus was suited up.

“We just wanted to see him get out and test his hip situation and warm up,” said McDermott. “I thought he looked good in warm-ups. He looked good in practice (Wednesday). So were just testing him to see what it felt like.”