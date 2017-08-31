Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on August 31, 2017 – 12:39 pm

Eric Wood is one of the longest tenured players on the Bills roster. That fact has exposed him to a number of different scenarios, including late preseason quarterback signings. On Monday the Bills had to add quarterback Keith Wenning after Tyrod Taylor and T.J. Yates both sustained concussions in the loss to Baltimore last Saturday. Forced to get a new QB up to speed in short order is no easy task, but having seen it before, Wood knows it’s possible.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” said Wood. “That’s on us as an offensive line, getting the quarterbacks hit too much and that’s part of this predicament we’re in. We’ve been in this position before. I’ve seen it here before. Fortunately (Wenning) has some knowledge of the offense. He’s heard some of this lingo before.”

Wood remembers in 2013 when the Bills traded for Thad Lewis and signed Matt Leinart late in the preseason. A year later they signed Jordan Palmer after the preseason was already underway and a week before the season they signed another QB. Kyle Orton wound up starting the last 12 games of the season.

“Leinart, Jordan Palmer, it’s a crash course for them,” said Wood. “It’ll be no different with Wenning. “We’ve got to get snaps with him. We’ve got to get familiar with him up front. The receivers have to get familiar with him and then they’ve got to most importantly learn the plays before game time. But it is possible. Quarterbacks are generally pretty smart individuals. It is the situation it is. I look for whoever comes in to make the most of the opportunity.”

Wood is not expected to play Thursday night along with a host of other starters, but as they get ready for the regular season the goals are small with respect to refining the offense into a unit that can execute on a consistent basis.

“We just have to keep making steps as an offense. Each time we hit the field make another step,” he said. “Get a little bit better each day. You can’t play what ifs in this league, but if we don’t hurt ourselves so much with penalties on offense through the first three preseason games I’d like to see how many points we might’ve put on the board. But those penalties are our fault. It is what it is but we’ve just got to move forward and keep getting better.”