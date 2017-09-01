Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on September 1, 2017 – 1:04 pm

The Buffalo Bills camper/RV parking lot is sold out for the first four home games of the 2017 season – Jets vs. Bills Week 1, Broncos vs. Bills Week 3, Buccaneers vs. Bills Week 7 and Raiders vs. Bills Week 8.

For fans planning to attend these games with their camper/RV, they can seek alternate parking at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. Campers should enter the Fair Grounds off South Park Ave. and go to the events office to check in. For more information on the Hamburg Fairgrounds camper/RV parking, please call 716-649-3900.

Please note that there are a limited number of passes left for the remaining games.

To purchase individual game tickets, click here.