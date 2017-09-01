Inside The Bills

Posted by Kelly Baker on September 1, 2017 – 10:05 am

As the Bills prepare to kick off the 2017 season, we’re calling on you, Bills fans, to make a difference. Through the Random Acts of Kickoff initiative, you’ll have an opportunity to demonstrate random acts of kindness in your community. In doing so, you’ll also have a chance to earn a variety of fun Bills-themed prizes.

To take part, simply show us how you’re paying it forward by tagging us @BuffaloBills on Facebook and Twitter and using #RandomActsofKickoff.