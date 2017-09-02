Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 2, 2017 – 3:53 pm

The Bills first edition of their 53-man roster for the 2017 season is rather balanced between offense and defense. In fact it’s dead even 25 apiece with the three specialists accounting for the other spots. Obviously these position numbers can change between now and Monday after the 24-hour waiver claim period closes tomorrow afternoon, but for now, here’s a look at where the Bills went heavy and light at certain positions.

Buffalo went heavy at RB, CB and defensive line, carrying four running backs, not counting their two fullbacks Pat DiMarco and Mike Tolbert, for a total of six. Taiwan Jones made the roster along with LeSean McCoy, Jonathan Williams and Joe Banyard at running back.

Cornerback was another position where the team went heavy keeping six. Greg Mabin was the long shot who made the roster after a stellar preseason in which he posted a pair of interceptions. Shareece Wright, Leonard Johnson, Tre’Davious White, E.J. Gaines and Kevon Seymour were the others.

And Buffalo took nine for their defensive line with DeAndre Coleman and Eddie Yarbrough earning spots on the roster that has a slew of vets among them.

Some might think Buffalo went a little light at safety (4) or linebacker (6), but in a 4-3 scheme the linebacker number is in the range of what is typical.

Here’s a position by position breakdown, knowing in a day’s time it could very well change.

QB – 3

RB – 4

FB – 2

WR – 5

TE – 3

OL – 8

DL – 9

LB – 6

CB – 6

S – 4

Specialists – 3