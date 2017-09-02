Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 2, 2017 – 3:56 pm

Rod Streater was one of the more consistent players in Bills training camp, but a toe injury led to an injury settlement between him and the club on Saturday. What does it mean? Here are the rules.

An injury settlement means Streater is eligible to sign with any of the other 31 NFL clubs and play for them when he’s healthy. At the end of the agreed upon recovery time in Streater’s injury settlement, the Bills would have to wait another three weeks beyond that term before they would be eligible to sign him back to their roster.

So in the event that Streater goes unsigned for the three weeks following the term outlined in his injury settlement, the Bills would then he able to sign him and add him to their 53-man roster.