Inside The Bills

Posted by Chris Brown on September 3, 2017 – 9:02 am

He was the last remaining hold over player from last year’s secondary. Kevon Seymour was the lone cornerback on the Bills roster who played on the team in 2016. On Saturday, like all the other former teammates, the 2016 sixth-round pick was traded for WR Kaelin Clay in a deal with Carolina.

Seymour joins Corey White, Ronald Darby, Stephon Gilmore, Nickell Robey, who were either released, not re-signed or traded in the 2017 offseason.

In fact there is only one player in Buffalo’s entire secondary that was on Buffalo’s roster in 2016. Colt Anderson, who spent most of the 2016 season on injured reserve is the only remaining safety from last year’s roster.

Change at the top often means change to the roster, and at a typically higher rate than the league average of 25-30 percent. Head coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane right now are well above that average as they are determined to build the team the right way with the right player makeup for sustained success.